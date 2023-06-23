Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department raises awareness of rising fire danger -- lithium batteries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it took just four minutes for them to arrive, but the fire was already out of control as it burned right through a family’s home in E-Town Jacksonville on Wednesday.

A large reason the fire raged on so quickly, according to JFRD, was the lithium battery that caused it, pointing to a growing danger they’re seeing in the community.

On Friday, JFRD took to the E-Town neighborhood of that devastating fire to raise awareness on lithium battery safety, after they said in a statement on Thursday they’re continuing to see a concerning trend of lithium batteries bursting into flames.

“These fires can ignite quickly and cause a lot of danger and damage pretty quickly. We do have a station very close but in minutes, you can see the damage these batteries have done,” Lieutenant Craig Fry with JFRD told Action News Jax at Friday’s safety walk.

Lithium batteries are present in everyday household items like cell phones, electric bikes, and electric scooters. Another item that runs on lithium batteries, and one particularly relevant to Northeast Florida, is golf carts, which adds to the importance of this campaign.

“Specifically the community we’re in today is a golf cart community. You’ll see ‘em riding everywhere,” Fry said. “These batteries are in every device we use.”

In fact, the destructive E-Town fire Action News Jax reported on Wednesday was caused by the lithium battery in a golf cart that was left charging, according to JFRD.

Ultimately, JFRD said it just comes down to awareness, while also citing the importance of leaving the home immediately and calling 911 in case of a fire.

“The message is simple. Just be aware, be safe, make sure the devices and batteries you’re using are direct from the manufacturer,” Fry said.

A full list of lithium battery safety tips can also be found in our recent article by clicking here.

