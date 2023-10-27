Jacksonville has third-hardest commute in the country, according to Forbes Home ranking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forbes Home has ranked Jacksonville as No. 3 on the list of the hardest commutes in the country.

In its ranking, Forbes Home mentioned a Clever Move study that said the River City has the worst drivers in America.

So what makes the commute so hard?

Forbes said it’s because Jacksonville is car-dependent, with a commute time of 26.6 minutes.

The Jacksonville area also gets 120 days of rainfall a year, 11 days more than the national average, which is a contributor toward making driving conditions less safe.

Coming in ahead of Jacksonville was Nashville, Tenn., at No. 1 and Charlotte, N.C. at No. 2.

To see the full ranking of cities, click here.

