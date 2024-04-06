Duval County

Jacksonville Human Rights Commission holding its annual Fair Housing Expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a housing expo happening in Jacksonville on Saturday.

It’s focused on affordable and attainable housing.

The Jacksonville Human Rights Commission is hosting the event at Southbank Hotel from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event is free, but you do have to register online.

Click here to register.

