Jacksonville man goes up against Joey Chestnut in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK CITY — Jacksonville man Joey Przybylowicz went up against Major League Eating superstar Joey Chestnut in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday.

It was Przybylowicz’s first time competing in the contest, which is a July 4 tradition.

Przybylowicz made the contest as a wild card entry after getting an invitation from MLE. He finished third place in a qualifying event on Mother’s Day weekend in Kissimmee, where the first and second place winners qualified for the July 4 contest.

In Tuesday’s contest on New York City’s Coney Island, Przybylowicz came in 13th place and beat his personal best, eating 22 hot dogs in the contest.

Meanwhile, Chestnut cruised to his 16th title, eating 62 hot dogs.

Przybylowicz is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He’s also a member of The Nurse Anesthesiologist Group, which wished him luck on Facebook ahead of the contest.

