Jacksonville man wins $1M prize on 500X THE CASH Florida Lottery scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is a little bit richer after winning a $1 million prize on a Florida Lottery Scratch-Off.

Gregory Sigmon, 60, bought the winning 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from the All Stop Food Mart in Arlington, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Sigmon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The All Stop Food Mart will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

The $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The Lottery said the game offers the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

