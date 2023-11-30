Jacksonville police conducting death investigation in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Arlington.

Police are responding to the 5600 block of Merrill Road, which is near University Boulevard North.

JSO is expected to give a briefing on the investigation at 7:05 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. We will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

