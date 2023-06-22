Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Brentwood.

Police are responding to the 600 block of East 30th Street.

Officers are set to give a briefing on the investigation at 4:30 p.m.

