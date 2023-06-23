Unidentified man with large dragon or gator tattoo on his back found dead in Oceanway, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on Friday afternoon by a person riding a four-wheeler in Oceanway, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded around 1 p.m. to the 800 block of Camden Road South just west of Pulaski Road.

JFRD pronounced the man dead and JSO homicide detectives investigated.

The man, who at this time is unidentified, was found dead in the wood line on a JEA easement, and the utility responded as well.

Police believe the man has been dead for about three to four days, as his body was beginning to decompose.

Investigators said there are a few homeless camps in the area and it’s possible the man lived in one of them.

A large tattoo was found on the man’s back. Police said it appeared to be a dragon or a gator.

JSO said at this time, there appear to be no signs of foul play in the man’s death.

