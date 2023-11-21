Woman with dementia missing on the Southside has been found, Jacksonville police say

A missing woman who has been diagnosed with dementia has been found, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Before her disappearance Sybil Rowe, 67, was last seen walking around 7 a.m. in the 3600 block of University Boulevard South, which is near HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

JSO searched for her on the Southside.

She is described as 5′2″, weighing 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

JSO said at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue hat, a long-sleeved light blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

