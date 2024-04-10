Jacksonville sheriff responds to ICARE’s request to attend group’s assembly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters put out a letter in response to local faith leaders’ claims that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Group Violence Intervention program isn’t working.

Action News Jax told you Monday that ICARE, the Interfaith Coalition for Action, Reconciliation & Empowerment, which is made up of several faith leaders and community members, called on JSO to do more to prevent gun violence.

Although JSO said the group didn’t have an appointment, they did submit a letter asking for more meetings and transparency.

In response, Sheriff Waters wrote he will not attend the group’s assembly this year, saying in part, “given my experience last year at the 2023 Nehemiah Action Assembly. That event did not provide an environment for constructive criticism, but rather was a staged display in which I was not permitted to fully answer questions beyond ‘yes’ or ‘no’ responses.”

He also said he has a previously scheduled commitment that day, April 15 -- JSO’s yearly Police Memorial Ceremony.

He did say that he would meet with members in his office at prescheduled times, “to discuss issues of their concern.”

You can read ICARE’s April 8 letter to Waters and his response below:

