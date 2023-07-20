Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests man in robbery that happened at a Dollar General

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in a robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Edgewood Avenue West on Thursday morning.

Employees told JSO that an unknown man in his 40s came into the store, came up to an employee, and demanded money from the safe.

After he got the money from the safe, the suspect ran.

JSO was able to make an arrest quickly and take the suspect into custody.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 904-600-0500.

