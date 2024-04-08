Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer arrested over use of force incident with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Saturday, accused of official misconduct and battery, JSO Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey said Monday.

Coarsey said Jordan Weiss was on duty around 11 p.m. on March 13 when he saw an inmate engaged in an inappropriate sexual act in the presence of a civilian employee.

Weiss told the inmate to stop, and the inmate hid. When Weiss found the inmate, he pepper sprayed and struck the inmate when the inmate was not resisting, Coarsey said.

The inmate did not sustain serious injury or file a complaint, Coarsey said.

The incident was the subject of an internal investigation and Weiss was arrested by the JSO Integrity Unit.

Coarsey said Weiss has been stripped of his authority, suspended without pay, and JSO is moving toward terminating him.

Weiss has been with JSO for one year and 10 months.

This is the sixth JSO employee arrested this year, and the third arrest of a corrections officer.

