Jacksonville Symphony to perform John Williams’ score to ‘Home Alone’ live along with the movie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Look what ya did, ya little jerk!” -- the Jacksonville Symphony is bringing to life the music of the beloved Christmas movie “Home Alone” this month.

The Jax Symphony will perform the John Williams score live to picture on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

1990′s “Home Alone” features Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally been left home at the holidays and has to defend his home against two bungling burglars.

Tickets for the Friday performance range from $56 to $157, and $58 to $159 for Saturday’s performance. Click here for more information.

