Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services reunites family and missing cat 11 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a reunion story years in the making.

Derek the cat is back with his family after 11 years.

Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services got word of a sick cat.

The cat was microchipped but with incorrect information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

An animal code officer went through years’ worth of records, including one from JEA.

That led ACPS to a phone number where the officer left a message describing Derek.

The owner explained Derek disappeared over a decade ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.