James Weldon Johnson Park up for several Folio Weekly 2023 ‘Best of Jax’ awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Weldon Johnson Park is up for several of Folio Weekly’s 2023 “Best of Jax” awards.

The community has nominated the park for the following:

Best Public Park (Sports and Recreation Category)

Art in the Park has been nominated for the Best Art Festival (Entertainment Category)

Brew & BBQ has been nominated for the Best Food Festival (Entertainment Category)

Visit tinyurl.com/FolioBestofJaxJWJPark to vote for each category. Voting is closed at midnight on December 31, 2023, and the winners will be announced on Wed., January 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.