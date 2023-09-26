JEA proposing rate hike, borrowing billions as Plant Vogtle starts operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is proposing a rate increase in 2024 and borrowing billions of dollars as part of its efforts to offset nearly $5 billion in costs associated with the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Southeast Georgia.

During a board meeting Tuesday, the utility laid out its plan for a possible 2.9% rate hike – its third increase in three years. It comes as the utility is looking for ways to increase revenue over at least the next 20 years as it’s obligated to spend approximately $250 million per year to buy fuel from Plant Vogtle.

Besides Vogtle, JEA still has rising costs associated with operations & maintenance as well as debt service. The utility said on Tuesday it is considering borrowing more than $4.5 billion to ensure it has additional liquidity but insisted the utility is in sound financial condition.

It’s unclear how much bills go up because of Plant Vogtle, but Action News Jax crunched the numbers and determined it could eventually result in an average monthly bill increase of $40 per month over the next two decades. However, JEA said it’s too early to make that determination since the utility doesn’t officially forecast decades into the future.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The utility does have $245 million in a stabilization fund to help pay for Plant Vogtle, but it’s expected to be drawn down by 2028 even though the board projected a 32%-45% compounded increase to base rates from 2023 to 2032.

Georgia Power Co., Plant Vogtle’s owner, announced in July that Unit 3 has completed testing and is now in commercial operation, seven years late and $17 billion over budget. A fourth reactor is also nearing completion at the site.

JEA says it will discuss the proposed rate increase during upcoming meetings with a possible vote in February 2024. If approved, the rate hike would go into effect in April 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.