JEA working to restore power for thousands of customers across Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 4,000 JEA customers are without power after Duval County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:30 p.m.

As of 1:40 p.m. the largest outages on the JEA Outage Map are as follows:

1,595 in the Del Rio area south of Old St. Augustine Road

981 in the Cedar Hills area on the Westside

395 in the Dinsmore area

Most of the outages are set to be restored later this afternoon, according to the map. The causes for the outages are not yet listed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.