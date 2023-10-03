JFRD: Several businesses damaged after overnight fire in Baymeadows Square

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said several businesses were damaged after an overnight fire on Baymeadows Road.

According to the spokesperson for JFRD, the fire started at a commercial building. There is extensive damage to the building where the fire started, and there is smoke and water damage to two or three businesses nearby.

No one was injured or transported from the scene, but the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

