Join Dex and Barbie T’s 35ft Fun Run benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville

Join Action News Jax’s radio partner 95.1 WAPE for Dex and Barbie T’s 35ft Fun Run Benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, Presented by 121 Financial and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Athletes, and non-athletes, of ALL levels are welcome – after all, it’s only 35 FEET! Come run, walk, hop, skip, crawl, or jump from start to finish for a GREAT cause!

Register at https://p2p.onecause.com/35ft-fun-run/home

The Fun Run will take place downtown at 121 Financial Ball Park (301 A Philip Randolph Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32202) on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

35ft. Fun Run registration includes:

Registration for main race and ability to sign up for our specialty races taking place that day

Baby race for those aged 2 and under

Backward race

Clown shoes race

Least amount of steps race

Relay race

Access to racers expo area – Including the Gator Clowns of Jacksonville making animal twist balloons and iCryo letting you test out compression therapy

Race number

All proceeds from registrations will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities

Jumbo Shrimp ticket for the game following the race on July 16 – which happens to be the Jumbo Shrimp Mascot’s birthday game!

Option for kids to play catch with family members on the field following the race

Option for kids to run the bases after the Jumbo Shrimp game concludes

READY. SET. GO! Don’t wait – register NOW for Dex & Barbie T’s 35ft. Fun Run and challenge ALL your friends to join you or donate to this awesome cause! And follow along with the race with @95.1WAPE on all social media and using the hashtag #35ftfor35years”

