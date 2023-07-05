JSO investigating shots fired in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after gunshots were fired at 6000 Arlington Expressway early Wednesday morning.

One of Action News Jax’s crews noticed the scene on the way to another story at around 5:30 a.m. JSO confirmed that it was investigating a “discharged firearm” in the area, but it hasn’t provided any more information yet.

Action News Jax has put in a public records request for the incident and is waiting for it to be filled.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

