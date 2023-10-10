JSO: At least 1 dead following 2 overnight shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two overnight shootings that left one man dead and injured two others.

Detectives said that the first shooting happened at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a parking lot on Herlong Road in the Normandy area and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported both men to a local hospital where one later died.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting their investigations. So far, detectives believe a dark-colored, 4-door sedan drove through the parking lot at a high speed, and the passenger shot multiple rounds at a group of people in the parking lot.

The circumstances leading to the shooting and the relationship between the two victims are currently unknown.

The second shooting happened on Hugh Edwards Drive South in the Hyde Park area. Action News Jax is still working to learn more about that shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

