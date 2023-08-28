JSO: Man dead, woman injured after overnight shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and a woman were shot in their car on Moncrief Road.

According to detectives, at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area after ShotSpotter picked up five rounds of gunfire. While en route, officers received a call that a person was shot.

When police arrived at the location, they found a car occupied by a man and a woman. The man was in his 40s and had a gunshot wound to his upper extremities. The woman had what police thought was a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported both victims to a local hospital, where the man died.

After she was transported to the hospital, police learned that the woman wasn’t shot but had cuts on her leg from glass. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units, with the help of the State Attorney’s Office, are at the scene conducting the investigation. Homicide detectives are talking to potential witnesses and looking for video surveillance. There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

