Lutheran Social Services holding Charity Bingo Night at Tulua Bistro

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Lutheran Social Services is holding a charity bingo night at Tulua Bistro Thursday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on June 29 and is being hosted by drag performer Karrissa T. Wade. Bingo cards cost $10, and all proceeds raised will benefit Lutheran Social Services’ Food Pantry, which works to ensure everyone has access to nutritious meals.

In addition to bingo, participants can enter gift basket raffles, and anyone who donates non-perishable food at the event will get a free shot from the Tulua staff.

Attendees must be at 18 years old to play. Food and beverages will be available at the restaurant and reservations aren’t required. However, attendants are encouraged to RSVP, which you can do HERE.

For more information, visit the LSS website.

Get your tickets in advance HERE.

Directions to Tulua Bistro are below:

