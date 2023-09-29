M.A.D.D.A.D.S. hosting 11th annual Ride For Life Saturday beginning at Harley Davidson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The M.A.D.D.A.D.S. Jacksonville Chapter is hosting its 11th annual Ride For Life to raise money and stand in solidarity with the families of murder victims.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will begin at Harley Davidson on Baymeadows Road. The actual ride will begin at 11 a.m. sharp and will be escorted by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Registration fees are $20 per bike and $5 per rider. Interested parties can send their registration requests to maddadsjax@gmail.com.

*******RIDE FOR LIFE******* Please Share! Good morning 😃 Jacksonville. We are inviting all of our families and our... Posted by MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter on Friday, September 29, 2023

