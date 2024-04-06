Man arrested for 2023 murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a murder that happened in the Duclay area last year.

JSO said 40-year-old Matthew Hutchins shot and killed 32-year-old Paul Steney.

Steney was found dead in a stairwell at the Topaz Gardens apartments on Blanding Boulevard on April 21, JSO said.

Police now believe Hutchins was robbing Steney.

U.S. Marshals took Hutchins into custody in May for violating probation and took him to prison.

JSO kept investigating the murder case and arrested him in Steney’s murder on Thursday, as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

