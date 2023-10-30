Man found shot dead in Valencia Way Apartments, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed Monday in a shooting at the Valencia Way apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded around 1 p.m. and found a man believed to be between 20-30 years old with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was found in the complex outside, not inside an apartment, Sgt. Robbie Henson said.

JSO said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO said its Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are speaking to witnesses and looking for possible surveillance video. Investigators do not have suspect information to share at this time.

Henson said it is not known at this time if this shooting is related to a shooting last week at Valencia Way where a teen boy was killed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.