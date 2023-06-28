Man in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office custody dies at hospital after being in ‘medical distress’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died in custody.

JSO said 29-year-old Josh’uan Stripling died at a medical facility around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers found him in “medical distress” in his cell about an hour earlier “in a kneeling position next to his bunk,” JSO said.

JSO said jail medical personnel administered Narcan and Stripling did not respond. JFRD took Stripling to the hospital and he was pronounced dead there.

The Sheriff’s Office suspects he had a medical episode.

JSO said Stripling was originally taken into custody on June 18 after he was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was rearrested later the same day on additional charges when he was found to have introduced cocaine, crack, and pills into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, police said.

Police said of Stripling, “it does not appear he had any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to his medical emergency.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the official determination of how Stripling died.

