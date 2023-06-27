Man wanted on gun charges may have information about a murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges who may have information about an active murder investigation.

Police say Ervin Bailey III, 23, is wanted on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting officer with violence

Possession of a short-barreled shotgun

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We would appreciate the assistance of the community in getting this wanted suspect off our streets,” JSO said in a news release.

Anyone who may know Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.