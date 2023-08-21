Maroon 5 coming to Jacksonville for ‘exclusive’ Daily’s Place concert in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville fans can get ready for “One More Night” with Maroon 5.

The Grammy award-winning band behind hits like “Moves Like Jagger” and “She Will Be Loved” will be coming to Daily’s Place for an “exclusive, one night only performance” on Thursday, December 28, according to a release from Bold Events.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE, and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Visit dailysplace.com for more details.

