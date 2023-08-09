Members of community rally in support of Al Ferraro at Jacksonville City Council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people took to the podium at the Jacksonville City Council meeting Tuesday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

All of these people came to show support for an agenda item addressing Mayor Donna Deegan’s appointment for the neighborhood department head.

The Council’s final decision is coming next month, but a lot of citizens felt compelled to share their support for the Mayor’s pick.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Al Ferraro currently holds the position, but he doesn’t have education credentials. As a result, a vote is required.

One person went up to the podium to say, “Al has earned a doctorate in honor, integrity and honesty. I applaud Mayor Deegan for keeping her promise to appoint people of character.”

The city charter requires a neighborhood department director to at least hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Read: JSO: 2 women dead after shooting and crashed into moving train in San Marco

Ferraro has more than 40 years of experience as a small business owner, and he served as a city council member for two terms. However, he does not have a college degree.

A second commenter said, “College gives you a book education, but starting and maintaining a business and serving as a councilman takes real life education.”

The City Council has to vote for the qualification to be waived for Ferraro to keep his position.

“Please don’t make this political. The election is over,” the second commenter said. “If you care about this city, you will allow this waiver.”

Read: Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.58 billion sold in Neptune Beach

That didn’t happen tonight, but many expressed their disapproval of this requirement.

“Bill Gates doesn’t have a college degree and neither does Steve Jobs,” another commenter said.

This agenda item had the most people during public hearing on it, and more than 20 people came to speak in support of Ferraro.

Citizens are just asking to be heard, with one person saying, “Please take the voices of the people to heart.”

Read: Lawsuit: Disneyland security dog attacked 81-year-old Nevada man

Every person who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting supports Farrero and wants him in this position.

“I love Al, and I think there are not many people who don’t love Al,” another citizen said.

This topic will be voted on in next month’s city council meeting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.