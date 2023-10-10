Missing Edward Waters University student reported missing by campus security, family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing Edward Waters University student “suffers from seizures and she is without her medication,” according to a missing person flyer from a nonprofit.

A missing person report for Auriyah Stewart, 22, filed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday said family and campus security told police no one had seen or heard from Stewart since Thursday.

A flyer for Stewart, a sophomore at EWU, was also posted on the Black & Missing Foundation’s website.

Stewart is described as 5′1″, weighs 110 pounds, has medium-length blonde hair, and brown eyes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She has a “But God” tattoo and a tattoo that says “She gave me wings so that I can fly.”

Several posts tagging Stewart on Facebook say she is a resident assistant at EWU.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Black & Missing Foundation at 877-97-BAMFI

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.