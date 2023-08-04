‘Online threat’ reported to the Museum of Science & History in Jacksonville, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating “an online threat” to the Museum of Science & History on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

According to a statement from the museum’s spokesperson, visitors and staff were evacuated.

Here is the statement in full:

“On Friday afternoon, Jacksonville’s Museum of Science & History (MOSH) received an online threat. MOSH’s first priority is always the safety of its visitors and staff. Upon receiving the threat, the Museum immediately implemented its safety protocol, including evacuation of the building. We are currently working with JSO and other emergency agencies to assess the situation. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.”

Action News Jax has crews headed to the area to get more information. We will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

