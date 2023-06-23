Parents of rising Duval County kindergarteners: Here’s how to register, get prepared for school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County parents: Will your child be turning five years old on or before September 1?

It is time to enroll in Kindergarten.

For the simple steps to register, visit http://dcps.duvalschools.org/kindergarten .

Also, parents of rising Pre-K and Kindergarten students can also attend a special event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to help our early-learning students get ready for the school year!

Free lunch, daycare, and transportation are provided. Parents will learn more about:

Literacy activities

Numeracy activities

Take home activities

Strategies to help students transition to VPK and kindergarten

It’s happening at The Schultz Center, which is located at 4019 Boulevard Center Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., 32207.

Sign up for the event by clicking on this Registration Link.

