Town of Baldwin issues precautionary boil water notice

BALDWIN, Fla. — Residents of Baldwin who did not have water on Tuesday morning are under a precautionary boil water notice for the next three days, according to a notice from the Town of Baldwin.

The issue was caused by a water main break at the northwest corner of the intersection of Main Street South and West Oliver Street.

The Town said all water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled for at least one minute, or bottled water should be used.

Residents will be notified if they need to continue boiling water after the fourth business day. It takes about three to four days to get the results of a bacteriological survey, which will determine if the water is safe to drink.

Anyone who has questions can contact the Town Hall at 904-266-5030.

