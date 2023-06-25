Wolfson Children’s Hospital named among best children’s hospitals in country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wolfson Children’s Hospital as one of the 50 Best Children’s Hospitals in the nation for Diabetes & Endocrinology and Neurology & Neurosurgery as part of the 2023-2034 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Wolfson Children’s provides a full range of endocrinology services, treating conditions ranging from diabetes to metabolic and growth disorders, in collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health. The Walter and Michelle Stys Neuroscience Institute at Wolfson Children’s provides neurology and neurosurgery services, treating conditions from epilepsy and brain tumors to traumatic brain injury, in collaboration with Nemours and the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville.

“Wolfson Children’s Hospital is honored once again to be ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report,” said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital. “Our rankings recognize our clinical team’s incredible commitment to patient safety, research and clinical excellence so that the patients we serve can receive world-class care close to home. We’re grateful for our longstanding collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health and the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, which helps make this high level of care possible.”

“Nemours Children’s Health is proud to partner with Wolfson Children’s Hospital,” said Gary Josephson, MD, chief medical officer of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville. “The U.S. News rankings highlight the excellent specialized services patients receive and is a stellar example of collaborative teamwork providing the best care to the children and families we serve.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 17th year, are designed to assist families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

“For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

