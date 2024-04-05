Woman hurt in crash in Oceanway area, Jacksonville police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning in Oceanway.

It happened near the intersection of Yellow Bluff Road and Dizzy Lane, which is north of New Berlin Road.

Police said one woman was airlifted to the hospital from the crash and they are waiting to learn her condition.

Officers will give a briefing on the investigation just before 3 p.m. Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information when it becomes available.

