Early bird ticket sales for the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival.

For three days, festival goers can enjoy folk, Americana, and bluegrass music from dozens of bands featured on four stages at the 28th Annual Gamble Rogers Folk Festival, held April 12-14, 2024 at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

Celebrating one of St. Augustine’s most admired natives, the festival honors Gamble Rogers and his musical storytelling that forever changed folk music.

Headlining the festival is AJ Lee & Blue Summit and the John Jorgenson Quintet, with supporting acts including Verlon Thompson, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Remedy Tree, The Krickets, Red and Christopher Henry & Their All Star Band, Wyatt Ellis, and more.

AJ Lee & Blue Summit are a bluegrass band from the Bay Area that draws influences from country, soul, swing, rock, and jam music. Led by singer-songwriter and mandolinist, AJ Lee, the band includes Sullivan Tuttle and Scott Gates on steel stringed acoustic guitars, Jan Purat on fiddle, and Chad Bowen on upright bass.

John Jorgenson Quintet is a dynamic, authentic gypsy jazz band led by music virtuoso John Jorgenson, known for his fast guitar licks. In addition to acoustic and electric guitars, Jorgenson plays the mandolin, saxophone, clarinet, bouzouki, pedal steel, and performs as a vocalist. His quintet has been hailed the “U.S. ambassadors of gypsy jazz,” and is comprised of Casey Driscoll on the jazz violin; Rory Hoffman on guitar, piano, and the accordion; Simon Planting on bass; and Rick Reed on percussion.

One of the highlights of the Gamble Rogers Folk Festival is the YoungFolk Stage, where a new generation of musicians have an opportunity to perform on a nationally-recognized professional stage. These up-and-coming performers are aged 19 and younger, and epitomize how the festival is keeping the folk music tradition alive for future generations.

Mandolin prodigy, Wyatt Ellis, returns this year with his band as a highlight performance of the YoungFolk Stage. Musicians are invited to apply now. Deadline for submission is December 22, 2023.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale now through December 31, 2023 with three-day tickets for $80, Friday night ticket for $30, Saturday day ticket for $60, and Sunday day ticket for $30. Ticket prices go up after January 1, 2024 to three-day tickets for $100, Friday night ticket for $35, Saturday day ticket for $65, Sunday day ticket for $35.

Primitive camping and RV sites are available, and kids 16 and under are free. There will be food trucks, local artisans, craft vendors, activities for kids, workshops, and more.

Pets are also welcome on a leash.

Bring your blankets, hammocks, and chairs to relax and revel in the mastery of the wonderful tradition of folk music.

Tickets can be purchased here.

