Early morning crash on Bowden Road ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Sunday, August 20 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a sedan collided with a parked car, killing the driver.

The brown sedan was traveling north on Interstate 95 when the driver made an abrupt lane change toward Bowden Road.

The sedan began to spin clockwise, traveling across the ramp and towards the east shoulder.

The sedan violently collided with a disabled SUV parked on the shoulder. The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased

