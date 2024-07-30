Early Voting locations for August 20 Primary in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections has put together a list of the 24 early voting locations for the August 20 Primary.

Voting begins Mon., Aug. 5 in Duval County and runs through Sun., Aug. 18.

As long as you’re an eligible registered voter in the county you can vote in any Early Voting site that’s open.

The following locations will be open from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Argyle Branch Library - 7973 Old Middleburg Rd South, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Balis Community Center - 1513 LaSalle St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Beaches Branch Library - 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Bradham & Brooks Branch Library - 1755 Edgewood Ave West, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library - 6887 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210 EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center - 1697 Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209 FSCJ Deerwood - 9911 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Highlands Regional Library 1826 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Holiday Inn Bartram Park South -13934 Village Lake Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Legends Community Center -130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Mandarin Regional Library - 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Maxville Branch Library - 8375 Maxville Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32234 Oceanway Community Center - 12215 Sago Ave. West, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Pablo Creek Regional Library - 13295 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Police Athletic League – 11751 McCormick Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Regency Square Regional Library - 9900 Regency Square Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225 South Mandarin Regional Library - 12125 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Southeast Regional Library - 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Southside Community Center - 10080 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Supervisor of Elections - 105 E Monroe St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 UF/IFAS Extension Duval County - 1010 N. McDuff Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 University Park Branch Library - 3435 University Blvd. North, Jacksonville, FL 32277 West Branch Library - 1425 Chaffee Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32221 Willow Branch Library - 2875 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205

If you don’t want to mail your Vote-By-Mail ballot, for those taking that option, you can also drop your ballot off in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. They are located at 105 E. Monroe St. Jacksonville, FL 32202.

