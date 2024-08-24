East Palatka couple charged with lewd acts with a child

Palatka, Fla. — Kenneth Keene and his wife, Lillian Sanderfur, were arrested on August 16 by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Keene and Sanderfur are accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl.

According to investigators, the victim told the Child Protection Team that the couple would supply her with marijuana and e-cigarettes and try to have sex with her.

Sexual text messages found on the victim’s phone by her mother on July 30 sparked the investigation. The mother told detectives the suspects were family friends.

Keen, 32, is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Sanderfur, 28, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition with a victim less than 16 years of age.

