Easter Sunday Forecast

Expect temperatures to reach the mid-80s. — Jacksonville, Fla. -- It’s going to be warm and dry this Easter Sunday.

Expect temperatures to reach the mid-80s. It’ll be cooler at the beaches, thanks to onshore winds. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s there.

There is a high risk of rip currents today. Please be cautious and swim near a lifeguard if you can.

The start of the work week looks warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, nearing 90° by Wednesday.

We could see a few inland showers on Wednesday, but there’s no substantial rain for the forecast area over the next seven days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm and breezy at the beaches. HIGH: 83

Mostly Sunny. Warm and breezy at the beaches. HIGH: 83 TONIGHT: Dry, mild. LOW: 62

TONIGHT: Dry, mild. LOW: 62

MON: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 87

TUE: Mostly cloudy. 64/87

WED: Partly sunny, A few inland showers. 64/89 (Record: 92 - 1970)

THU: Mostly sunny. 64/88

FRI: Partly cloudy. 64/87

