Education Credentials Could Pose an Obstacle for Deegan’s Pick to Lead the Neighborhoods Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan’s pick to head the Neighborhoods Department is missing a required qualification to hold the job.

Al Ferraro, a former city council member and Republican mayoral candidate, doesn’t have a college degree.

The city charter requires the Director of the Neighborhoods Department to at least hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

This isn’t the first time a Director of the Neighborhoods Department has run into an issue with their educational qualifications.

In 2016, former Mayor Lenny Curry’s pick to lead the department Derek Igou abruptly resigned from the position after it was revealed the university he’d earned his degree from was not accredited.

Ferraro’s lack of a degree doesn’t close the door to his confirmation, however.

The Deegan Administration has indicated it plans to seek a waiver from city council to allow him to maintain his post.

“Al’s many years as a city council member, small business owner, and community leader surpass the credentials provided from a bachelor’s degree. We are making a routine request for a waiver with his long career in mind. Al has a heart for neighborhoods and believes like I do that we must do more to bring them into decision making at City Hall,” Deegan said in an emailed statement.

At least one city council member, Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large), weighed in on Ferraro’s situation and conveyed support.

“Waiving requirements occasionally is not new. I will support the Waiver for Al Ferraro and support his appointment,” Carlucci said. “He is a successful businessman and has demonstrated his love of and dedication to neighborhoods during 2 terms on the council and as a civic leader. Most importantly, he is honest!”

According to the city’s General Counsel Jason Teal, only a simple majority on council is required to grant the waiver.

With only five of the city’s 19 seats held by Democrats, bipartisan support may be necessary for Ferraro to get the greenlight.

But before the waiver goes before the full council, it will first have to be approved by the Rules Committee.

It’s chaired by Councilmember Terrence Freeman (R-Group 1 At-Large), who endorsed Daniel Davis in the mayoral race over Ferraro.

In a statement provided to Action News Jax Freeman suggested the education issue isn’t the only question he has for Ferraro.

“As with all nominees, the Rules Committee will carefully review this candidate’s qualifications. In addition to this issue, I plan to specifically ask Mr. Ferraro about the fines he’s received from the city and his recent comments alleging corruption within the Neighborhoods Department,” said Freeman.

Action News Jax revealed earlier this week Ferraro owed more than $2,000 in fines to the Neighborhoods Department when he was picked by Deegan to lead the department on June 29th.

Ferraro paid off those fines Tuesday.