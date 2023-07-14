Edward Waters University celebrating news for second year of ‘provisional’ Division II status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University has reason to celebrate yet another achievement.

On Thursday, the National Collegiate Athletic Association validated the University’s second year of its “provisional’ Division II status and granted approval to enter its third and final year.

The approval is due to the successful season in athletics and based on a series of reports submitted by EWU to the NCAA.

“We were absolutely ecstatic to have learned earlier today that Edward Waters University (EWU) has been approved by the NCAA to move to our third and final year of the provisional membership process,” President Faison said.

Amongst the athletic accomplishments; The EWU women’s volleyball team claimed the 2022 SIAC East Division Regular Season Championship and Tournament Runner Up. The Men’s volleyball team completed an undefeated conference regular season, claiming the 2023 SIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. The Lady Tiger softball team won the 2023 SIAC East Division and Tournament Championships.

“We are so appreciative and forever grateful to the NCAA for their assistance and support enabling us to advance to the third year of provisional membership”, EWU Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Ivana Rich said. “Today is such a great day for EWU Athletics made possible by the invaluable support from Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting and our campus partners.”

The University will become a full member of the NCAA Division II and will be eligible for National Championships beginning in 2024 to 2025.