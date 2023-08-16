Edward Waters University to host the 3rd annual Mayors Masked Ball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The United Negro College Fund, UNCF, is partnering with Edward Waters University (EWU) will host the 3rd Annual Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball, on Friday, March 22, at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront.

With more than 500 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders, and community influencers expected to attend, UNCF has considered this a premier fundraising event.

Mayor Donna Deegan will also be co-hosting the event.

For 79 years, UNCF has strived to change the narrative of historically black colleges or universities (HBCUs) across the nation by providing students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate, and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.

Edward Waters University is distinctively the state of Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning as well as Florida’s first institution established for the education of African Americans.

With a history spanning over 150 years, and, having recently earned university status, new academic degree programs, and experiencing record enrollment increases making EWU Florida’s fastest-growing HBCU.

Edward Waters is primed to continue its trajectory toward becoming the State of Florida’s ‘Destination institution’ of Emerging Eminence, said EWU in a news release.

“As America builds back better, HBCUs have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities.

Yet, they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall.

I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that.”

UNCF hopes to raise $500,000 via the Jacksonville Mayor’s Masked Ball. Last year $72 million was raised nationally towards scholarships and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities, including EWU.





To learn more, please visit UNCF.org/JacksonvilleMMB.





