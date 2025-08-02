Edward Waters University leadership pledges $50,000 to support new academic year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University kicked off the 2025–2026 academic year with a significant gesture of support from its leadership.

During the annual Faculty and Staff Opening Institute, President & CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. and First Lady Tyciee Faison announced a $50,000 personal gift to the university.

“This gift is simply an expression of our deep and abiding love for Edward Waters University and our belief in the extraordinary promise of this institution,” President Faison remarked. “First Lady Faison and I made this contribution not out of obligation, but out of deep conviction—we believe in the transformative work taking place here, and we want to help ensure it continues to flourish. We’re not just asking others to invest in EWU—we’re leading by example.”

The Faculty and Staff Opening Institute is an annual event that marks the beginning of the academic year at Edward Waters University.

Edward Waters University holds the distinction of being Florida’s first historically Black college and university (HBCU).

