Elderly couple found dead in Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A quiet Arlington neighborhood is stunned after an elderly couple was found shot to death.

Action News Jax asked police if it was a suspected murder-suicide.

While JSO wouldn’t confirm that specifically, details they gave suggest that could be the case, especially as police say this is an isolated incident, and there is no search for a suspect.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a caretaker made the grim discovery just before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Clements Woods Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman, both believed to be between 75 and 80 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the couple has not yet been publicly identified, but investigators believe they were husband and wife.

“There was no evidence of foul play from an outside suspect,” said JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff. “At this time, we’re investigating this as a possible murder-suicide.”

Neighbors told Action News Jax the couple mostly kept to themselves but were always kind and friendly.

“It’s just sad. They were a really good couple,” one woman said tearfully. “I’m just upset.”

She said both had medical issues, but declined to elaborate.

JSO says detectives are looking into the couple’s background and health history to determine what may have led up to the tragedy.

“There were no oxygen tanks or wheelchairs visible,” Rudlaff noted, adding that more information could become available as the investigation continues.

The woman who spoke with Action News Jax described the couple as good neighbors who often chatted with her over the fence or joined her for dinner.

“They were very nice people,” she said. “Very friendly.”

JSO says they are not currently searching for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News Jax for updates.

