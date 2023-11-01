Elderly woman recounts moments car was stolen by suspect in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 72-year-old Jacksonville woman is shaken up after she was carjacked by a suspect, who later led officers on a highspeed chase all the way to Flagler County.

The crash ended after the suspected crashed in the back of a semi-truck, dying as a result.

The woman, identified as Linda, says she fell on the ground as the suspect carjacked her.

Linda states that she has bad memories from that day.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this carjacking happened on Stephenson Drive and Edgewood Avenue.

Linda says she was just simply pumping gas on 21st and Main Street when she was attacked.

“A white man came up and a black man came up and circled around me. One wanted a dollar the other wanted a dollar,” said Linda.

She says the man asked if he could be driven to UNF, while the other man rode off on his bicycle.

She said that the man who remained then asked her for water, and she gave it to him, but he then got into the back seat of her car

“I kind of sensed something right there,” said Linda.

Linda says right then, she feared for her life, so she tried her best to do what the man was asking

“I thought it would be safer, trying to take a chance then getting out and running,” said Linda.

As she was driving, that’s when the suspect carjacked her.

“He came over the backseat like that, ‘get out the car!’ So, I got out of the car, but fell on the pavement,” said Linda.

The woman says she has minor injuries from the encounter, but her car is totaled.

She has a message for others after going through this crazy situation.

“Try to get someone to be with you, and it’s hard because a lot of people that I know work,” said Linda

Action News Jax is still working to learn more about the suspect. As of now, his name isn’t identified in the police report.

