‘Elegance, inspiration and hope;’ Hall of Fame Gala to recognize positive impact on the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thur., Sept. 21 the second annual Hall of Fame Gala will take place, recognizing the work Level the Playing Field Leadership Academy (LPFLA) has done to impact lives in our community.

The Hall of Fame Gala will be emceed by Action News Jax’s very own Dawn Lopez and Dynamic Education Ambassador and Duval County School Board member, Darryl Willie.

According to LPFLA, the Gala is a celebration of achievement, empowerment and community impact.

“The special social occasion also serves as a platform to recognize the work LPFLA has done in positively impacting the lives of young men from single parent homes and highlighting dynamic individuals who have exemplified excellence in their respective fields while also contributing to the betterment of their communities,” the LPFLA said in a statement.

Former Jags linebacker and CEO of LPFLA, Lonnie Marts Jr. will be the centerpiece of the gala.

“We are thrilled to host the Second Annual Hall of Fame Gala with Lonnie Marts Jr. & Friends. This event underscores our commitment to equipping young minds with the tools they need to succeed on and off the field,” Marts Jr. said. “Through collaboration and empowerment, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the next generation.”

The event will be held at the Florida Blue Conference Center located at 4800 Deerwood Campus Pkwy. The gala will have a VIP Hour from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. followed by general admission from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

LPFLA promises an unforgettable experience “filled with elegance, inspiration and hope for a better Jacksonville.”

The event will also feature prominent speakers including keynote speaker, Darnell Smith, Florida Blue’s Brian Sexton, “Voice of the Jaguars” Todd Fordham, Mo Williams and Micah Ross and former NFL players.

For more information, ticketing details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit Hall of Fame Gala ticket site or email contact@leveltheplayingfieldla.org.

