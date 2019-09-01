0 EVACUATIONS: St. Johns County under mandatory evacuation

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast, coastal areas of Florida are ordering residents to evacuate. Here's who's under evacuation orders:

St. Johns County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for 148,500 people in the county. Watch the news conference here.

The evacuation orders go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 for Evacuation Zones A and B, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas.

In addition, the County has ordered evacuations for Hastings and Flagler Estates. For evacuation information, including route maps and evacuation zones, please visit https://www.sjcemergencymanagement.com/evacinfo.html.

Residents living aboard boats, and those living in RVs, mobile homes, and manufactured homes throughout St. Johns County are also included in the evacuation order. Residents who are able to evacuate and are not utilizing a St. Johns County shelter should begin evacuating as soon as possible.

Duval County is not under any mandatory evacuations. Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to give an update at a 5 p.m. news conference.

He's encouraging families to know their zone. Click here to look up yours.

Dorian is now a Cat 5 and we remain in the cone. It's movement towards us has slowed a bit. Based on the information we have this morning, evacuation decisions & closure decisions will likely be made tomorrow morning. Know your zone. Tune into local news. #Dorian — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 1, 2019

Nassau County said Saturday they are not recommending an evacuation yet but want those residing in Zone A, families in mobile homes and manufactured homes and in low lying areas to know they will be most affected by heavy winds and rain. Shelters are opening tonight with the time yet to be announced. Hilliard Elementary will serve as a general population shelter. Hilliard Middle Senior High will serve as the shelter for those with special medical needs and pets. Transportation will be provided. That information will be provided later today, once all final arrangements have been made.

Gov. DeSantis says the following counties have issued mandatory evacuations:

Martin County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B are in effect. This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall's Point, low lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.

Palm Beach County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

Brevard County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 5 p.m. today for Zone A, including all mobile and manufactured homes.

St. Lucie County – Mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes.

St. Johns County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2 for Zone A and Zone B, which includes the entire cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas.

The following counties have issued voluntary evacuations:

Osceola County – Voluntary/Phased

Glades County – Voluntary/Phased

Hendry County - Voluntary/Phased

Indian River County – Voluntary/Phased

Okeechobee County – Voluntary/Phased

Highlands County – Voluntary/Phased

We'll update this page as more areas order evacuations. Check back for updates.

