Excessive heat warning mean Cooling Centers are open again today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Cooling Centers are open again today, August 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville states that for the 5th day in a row, an Excessive Heat Warning has prompted the opening of COJ Cooling Centers to help everyone can stay safe in this summer weather.

“These Cooling Centers offer a break from the heat and water for those seeking hydration,” said the city in a news release.

If you need a place to cool off, please visit one of the following locations:

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St, 32266 (route 10B)

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave, 32218 (routes 18 & 3)

University Park Library, 3435 University Blvd N, 32277 (routes 19 & 50A)

Main Library, 303 N Laura St, 32202 (routes 1, 3 & Skyway)

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St, 32210 (routes 13, 16, 30 & 53)

The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr, 32208 (routes 3,4 & 22)

In addition, our partner, JTA, is offering complimentary bus rides along the routes mentioned to those needing transportation to the Cooling Centers.

